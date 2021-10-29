Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Actor Nafisa Ali, tennis champion Leander Paes join TMC as Mamata Banerjee eyes Goa polls 2022

Tennis veteran Leander Paes and actor Nafisa Ali on Friday joined Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa.

Businesswoman Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the party.

Mamata Banerjee who is on 3-day Goa tour said that her party wants the state to be strong, just like West Bengal. "Bengal is a very strong state. We want to see that Goa is a strong state for future. We want to see a new dawn of Goa. Somebody's questioning 'Mamata ji is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?' Why not? I'm Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere."

"I am just like your sister, I didn't come here to capture your power. It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble. You will do your job, we will just help you in the process. I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland," Mamata in Panaji.

