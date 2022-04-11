Monday, April 11, 2022
     
  4. ABVP, Left clash in JNU LIVE Updates: Delhi Police registers FIR after violence in campus on Ram Navami
ABVP, Left clash in JNU LIVE Updates: Delhi Police registers FIR after violence in campus on Ram Navami

The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a 'Puja' and 'Havan' programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2022 10:15 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted in injuries of six students. "We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C. said. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The DCP further said that the students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have also intimated that they will also be giving a written complaint. "On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal action will be taken," the senior official said. Warring camps at the JNU clashed on Sunday once again tarnishing the image of the country's one of the most prestigious universities. The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a 'Puja' and 'Havan' programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.

 

 

 

 

Live updates :JNU clash on Ram Navami

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Scuffle between two student groups in JNU allegedly over non-veg food, puja on Ram Navami

    A scuffle broke out between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over allegedly eating non-vegetarian food on Sunday. The clashes erupted near Kaveri hostel. Read more 

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown ABVP students

    The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP students based on the complaint received from a group of students in connection with a clash in JNU campus over non-vegetarian food, officials said. The officer added that students belonging to ABVP have also intimated that they will be giving a complaint. On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal will be taken.

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    BJP's Amit Malviya slams left over violence in JNU

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    ABVP students held protest march in campus

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Student groups claim over 60 injured in violence

    Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, with police saying six students were injured in the incident. The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides. The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

     

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    JNU admin seeks report on violence

    The JNU administration sought report on Monday from the hostel warden and security staff a day after ABVP, Left student groups clashed inside the campus on the occassion of Ram Navami. University is likely to take strict action against students found guilty of instigating the violence. 

     

  • Apr 11, 2022 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    FIR lodged in JNU brawl case

    Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted in injuries of six students. The police registered an FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

     

