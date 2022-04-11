'Tukde-tukde' gang sympathisers behind JNU violence, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Manoj Tiwari speaks on JNU violence.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has condemned violence between two student groups -- ABVP and JNUSU -- in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which took place on Sunday and alleged that people who supported the 'tukde-tukde' gang are behind this.

Speaking to India TV, Manoj Tiwari said, "the people behind this violence are the same who supported the 'tukde-tukde' gang... Afzal hum sharminda hai..."

Manoj Tiwari said that the JNU is moving forward on the right path but still there are some people inside who are disturbed with this. The incident is being given a colour of freedom to eat, Tiwari added.

Offcourse freedom to eat is there but where and when to eat, this should also be looked into it, he said.

Those who wanted to eat non-veg were trying to eat it with those celebrating Ram Navami and this should be condemend, Manoj Tiwari said.

They say we all are brothers and then indulge into this kind of violence that you don't allow to celebrate somebody someone's festival... strong action as per law must be taken against those involved, Tiwari added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again, a day after a clash in the campus over non-vegetarian food, police said on Monday.

Two groups of students -- ABVP and JNUSU - clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

According to police, the security both inside and outside the campus has been stepped up.

Police personnel have been deployed only outside the campus till now while the security inside the campus is being taken care of by the university's security guards.

