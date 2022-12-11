Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AAP divides Delhi into 12 zones post-MCD polls win, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

AAP in MCD: Days after winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) divided the city into 12 zones and thrust upon the responsibility of three zones each to four senior leaders.

According to an official statement issued on Saturday, December 10, these leaders have been tasked to coordinate with councillors of their zones, hold meetings and visit their areas to understand the issues faced by locals.

The 12 zones are Najafgarh, Civil Lines, Rohini, Narela, Keshavpuram, Sadar, West Zone, Karol Bagh, Central, South, Shahdara North and Shahdara South, the statement read.

The move comes after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards in the recently concluded MCD elections. As per the statement, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj will oversee Narela, Keshavpuram and West Zone, while Adil Khan will be in charge of Civil Lines, Rohini and Najafgarh.

Meanwhile, Durgesh Pathak has been given the responsibility of Sadar, Karol Bagh and Shahdara North, and the responsibility of Sadar, Karol Bagh and Shahdara North will be with Atishi, it added.

"It was not possible for one person to coordinate with all the councillors and therefore the responsibility has now been divided between four people. All the councillors will be in direct contact with these four senior AAP leaders and will get their assistance in resolving the problems of their areas," the official statement read.

It further outlined that these senior leaders will compile a report on council members, based on which the decision to include them in the committees will be made.

It should be noted here that the high-stakes election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4. A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

