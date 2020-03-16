Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain arrested by Delhi Police

Breaking: Suspended AAP councillor Tahil Hussain arrested by Delhi Police

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was on Monday arrested in connection with murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma, during the recent violence in the national capital.

"He has been arrested," a Delhi Police official told IANS.

The police have sought his custody for five days in connection with the case. He is also accused for involvement in instigating the violence.

The police had registered a criminal case against him on a complaint filed by deceased IB staffer's father. As per the post-mortem report, Sharma sustained 51 injuries and died due to haemorrhage.

Salman alias Haseen is also in police custody in connection with the murder. The police had, last week, told the court that he will soon be confronted with Hussain to unearth the conspiracy.

Hussain's brother, Shah Alam, was also arrested in connection with the riots and is currently in judicial custody.

(With Inputs from IANS)