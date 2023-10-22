Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aam Aadmi Party dissolves all of its units in Uttarakhand, new appointments to follow

Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (October 22) announced the dissolution of all of its units in Uttarakhand. The new appointments will be announced soon, the party said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation of Uttarakhand state with immediate effect. We thank all office bearers for their contribution so far. New office bearers will be appointed soon", said the AAP in a post on 'X'.

Uttarakhand AAP unit:

Earlier, after its dismal performance in the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022, the party dissolved the state unit. This is the second time after the state assembly polls that the party has promulgated the dissolution of its state unit.

In the 70-member legislative assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds 49 seats, the Congress owns 19 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, and the AAP however failed to open its "account".

Uttarakhand CM releases Rs 90 crore subsidy to 40 industrial units:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday transferred a subsidy of Rs 90 crore to 40 industrial units under the Industrial Development Scheme. Under the Central Government's Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, manufacturing and service sector units established in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are given a subsidy of 30 per cent up to a maximum of Rs 5 crore on the investment made in plant and machinery.

After transferring this grant amount to the accounts of 40 industrial units established in Uttarakhand, the chief minister said that this is a very important scheme for the promotion and expansion of industries in the state. Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal for the grant of subsidy.

Dhami said that the state government is continuously making efforts to promote industries in Uttarakhand and the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Conference' is being organized in December to boost the sector. He said that in connection with this investor conference, meetings have been held with various investor groups in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in which investment agreements worth about Rs 55,000 crore have been signed.

He said that during this conference to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9, the state government will try to complete the work of implementing most of the agreements.



