Chhattisgarh Elections: AAP includes jailed leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia in star campaigners list

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh among others have been named as star campaigners for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. Apart from Singh and Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are on top of the list.

Here's the full list of campaigners

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and others have been included in the list of 37-star campaigners.

Notably, in the 2018 Assembly polls, AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but all of them ended up losing their deposits. The polls to the 90-member House were swept by the Congress, which ousted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 15 years in power.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

The BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, JCC(J) has 3 and the BSP has 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant. The Congress is aiming to win 75 seats in 2023 by riding high on the popularity of Baghel, who has a significant hold over OBC and rural voters, and the impact of the government's welfare schemes focused on farmers, tribals and the poor.

