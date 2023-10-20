Anurag Thakur credits Centre for decline in Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh, attacks Baghel govt over ‘scams'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Bijapur: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday (October 20) lauded the Centre and said that the incidents of Naxalite violence have come down by 52 per cent in Chhattisgarh under Narendra Modi-led central government.

Thakur hit out at the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state and said that it was a “government of scams and mafias”.

Assembly polls will be held in Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 7 and 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

"In Chhattisgarh, incidents of Naxalite violence have declined by 52 percent during Modi ji's government. The Modi government has taken several steps for development of Bastar region," he said at an election rally here.

Thakur's rally was held after former state minister Mahesh Gagda filed his nomination papers from Bijapur (ST) seat, where polls will be held in the first phase.

Union Minister accuses CM of corruption

Thakur accused Baghel of corruption and said that the people of Chhattisgarh are fed up with "Bhu-pay", a term coined by the BJP on the name Bhupesh Baghel and a digital payment system.

The Union Minister, during his visit earlier this month to Raipur, had launched a QR code named ‘Bhu-Pay’ which directs users to a website displaying information about the alleged scams under the Chhattisgarh government.

"The Congress government did nothing except committing scams. There are scams in liquor, coal, sand, and rice. In Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav committed fodder scam but in Chhattisgarh, Baghel committed corruption in cow dung (procurement scheme) and rice (distribution through PDS)," he alleged.

"People will not allow Chhattisgarh to once again become an 'ATM' of the Congress. People want to get rid of the mining mafia, liquor mafia and transfer mafia active in Chhattisgarh," he added.

(With PTI inputs)