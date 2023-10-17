Raghav Chadha gets court relief, AAP MLA not to vacate government bungalow for now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Raghav Chadha

In a big relief to Raghav Chadha, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday ruled that AAP MP is not required to vacate the government bungalow.

Chadha had challenged the trial court’s October 5 order which vacated the April order. The the court had said in its latest order that Chadha cannot claim an absolute right to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP even after cancellation of allotment.

Chadha's counsel had submitted before the high court that the MP has been served with a notice and eviction proceedings are going on. The Rajya Sabha secretariat had opposed his petition against the trial court's decision.

A Delhi court had said that AAP's Raghav Chadha cannot claim that he has an absolute right to continue to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha even after the cancellation of allotment. In an order passed on October 5, the judge said the argument that the accommodation once made to a Member of Parliament cannot be cancelled under any circumstances during the member's entire tenure deserves to be rejected.

