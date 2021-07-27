Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: India TV reporter on Mizo-Assam border, know the real reason behind the conflict

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: India TV reporter on Mizo-Assam border, know the real reason behind border conflict

Exclusive: Mamata meets PM, calls meet of Opposition leaders tomorrow in Delhi

Exclusive: Why Gujarat govt ordered probe against firm that bagged contract to supply RO water to schools

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News