Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 19, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 19, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

In today's episode:

  • Did Hamas spread lies about 500 deaths in Gaza hospital attack? Where are the bodies? 

  • NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s comment on Israel-Hamas conflict draws backlash from BJP

  • Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot plays down rift with rival Sachin Pilot, but says, “I want to leave CM post, but this post is not leaving me, and it won’t leave me also”

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

