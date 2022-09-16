Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 16, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why PM Modi told Putin to end war and start dialogue with Ukraine

Exclusive: Why PM Modi demanded transit rights through Pakistan in the presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif

Exclusive: Eight Cheetahs leave Namibia for India, will be sent to Kuno National Park in MP tomorrow

