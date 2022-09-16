Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 16, 2022

Friday, September 16, 2022
     
Published on: September 16, 2022
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi told Putin to end war and start dialogue with Ukraine 
  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi demanded transit rights through Pakistan in the presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif
  • Exclusive: Eight Cheetahs leave Namibia for India, will be sent to Kuno National Park in MP tomorrow

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

