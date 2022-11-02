Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 2, 2022

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 23:24 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Who were the Pakistanis who chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ today in Gujarat?
  • Exclusive: Which Maulana said today, Sita Mata initiated ‘purdah’ system?
  • Exclusive: Which Congress leader objected after PM Modi praised Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

