Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 2, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Who were the Pakistanis who chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ today in Gujarat?

Exclusive: Which Maulana said today, Sita Mata initiated ‘purdah’ system?

Exclusive: Which Congress leader objected after PM Modi praised Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News