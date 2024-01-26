Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD, form govt with BJP, RJD leaders ask Nitish to clear his stand

ASI survey report states, a temple existed under Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

India displays military prowess, 'Nari Shakti' at spectacular Republic Day parade in Delhi

