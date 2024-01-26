Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to dump RJD, form govt with BJP, RJD leaders ask Nitish to clear his stand
- ASI survey report states, a temple existed under Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
- India displays military prowess, 'Nari Shakti' at spectacular Republic Day parade in Delhi
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.