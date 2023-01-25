Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 25, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Published on: January 25, 2023 20:14 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 25, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 25, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode: 

Exclusive: BBC documentary screening in Jamia, JNU stalled, shown extensively in Kerala.

Exclusive: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, he stands by his comments on Ramcharitmanas.

Exclusive: Bumper first day opening for SRK movie Pathaan, saffron activists staged protests.

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

