Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 25, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
Exclusive: BBC documentary screening in Jamia, JNU stalled, shown extensively in Kerala.
Exclusive: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, he stands by his comments on Ramcharitmanas.
Exclusive: Bumper first day opening for SRK movie Pathaan, saffron activists staged protests.
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.