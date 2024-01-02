Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 2, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Mission South: PM Narendra Modi launches thousands of crore worth of projects in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep

Facing ED summons and probable arrest, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls MLAs’ meet tomorrow, may install his wife Kalpana Soren as CM

Nationwide truck drivers’ strike: Long queues outside petrol pumps, vegetable supplies disrupted, Home Secretary meets transporters

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.