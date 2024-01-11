Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2024 | WATCH

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Will all four Shankaracharyas boycott Jan 22 consecration event in Ayodhya? Know the truth
- Cyber criminals active on WhatsApp, trying to rob people by offering ‘VIP access’ for Jan 22 consecration event in Ayodhya
- Gold coated ‘nagaada’ (drum) weighing 500 kg reaches Ayodhya, 108 feet long Agarbatti arrives from Vadodara, Indigo’s first Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight, with passengers dressed as Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, arrives
