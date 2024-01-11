Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2024 | WATCH

Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Will all four Shankaracharyas boycott Jan 22 consecration event in Ayodhya? Know the truth
  • Cyber criminals active on WhatsApp, trying to rob people by offering ‘VIP access’ for Jan 22 consecration event in Ayodhya
  • Gold coated ‘nagaada’ (drum) weighing 500 kg reaches Ayodhya, 108 feet long Agarbatti arrives from Vadodara, Indigo’s first Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight, with passengers dressed as Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, arrives

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

