Friday, October 13, 2023
     
Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 13, 2023

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2023 19:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Israeli army may launch ground attack on Gaza anytime, thousands of residents flee city

  • Millions of Muslims stage protests in France, Jordan, India, Malaysia supporting Palestine

  • Congress election committee finalizes list of 60 candidates for MP assembly polls

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

