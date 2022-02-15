Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 15, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Muslim girls in Karnataka schools today refused to sit for exams by taking off ‘hijab’ ?

Exclusive: Videos appear of BJP MLA in Dumariaganj, UP, threatening to close down mosque loudspeakers

Exclusive: Why SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar said, he fears for his life after facing protest in Varanasi

