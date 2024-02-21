Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2024

Farmers decide not to march to Delhi for 2 days, tension on Haryana-Punjab border due to teargas, clashes

After phone call to Akhilesh Yadav from Priyanka Gandhi, SP, Congress finalise seat deal in UP, Congress gets 17 seats to contest in UP, SP gets one seat in MP

Maratha quota stir leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s ultimatum to state govt, State-wide rasta roko from Feb 24, if Kunbi notification not implemented

