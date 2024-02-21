Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Farmers decide not to march to Delhi for 2 days, tension on Haryana-Punjab border due to teargas, clashes
-
After phone call to Akhilesh Yadav from Priyanka Gandhi, SP, Congress finalise seat deal in UP, Congress gets 17 seats to contest in UP, SP gets one seat in MP
-
Maratha quota stir leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s ultimatum to state govt, State-wide rasta roko from Feb 24, if Kunbi notification not implemented
