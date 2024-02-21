Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 21:38 IST
aaj ki baat,Farmers protest, farmers decide not to march to Delhi for 2 days, Haryana Punjab border
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Farmers decide not to march to Delhi for 2 days, tension on Haryana-Punjab border due to teargas, clashes

  • After phone call to Akhilesh Yadav from Priyanka Gandhi, SP, Congress finalise seat deal in UP, Congress gets 17 seats to contest in UP, SP gets one seat in MP

  • Maratha quota stir leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s ultimatum to state govt, State-wide rasta roko from Feb 24, if Kunbi notification not implemented

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement