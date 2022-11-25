Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Sisodia alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal’s life? Which AAP leader committed suicide?
- Why CBI left out Sisodia’s name from Delhi excise case charge sheet? What is classroom scam?
- Was pro-Pak slogan raised during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’? Rahul, Priyanka, Robert perform aarti near Narmada
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.