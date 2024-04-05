Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- What BJP’s ‘Lady Singham’ candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha said about her AIMIM rival Asaduddin Owaisi in Aap Ki Adalat?
India rejects as ‘false, malicious’ London newspaper’s report that RAW had a hand behind the killing of 20 terrorists in Pakistan
Congress releases its manifesto, PM Narendra Modi says, we release ‘Sankalp Patra’, not ‘Ghoshna Patra’
