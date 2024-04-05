Friday, April 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 5, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 5, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2024 21:00 IST
Congress manifesto, aaj ki baat, PM Modi, Sankalp Patra, Ghoshna Patra, Congress poll manifesto, Con
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • What BJP’s ‘Lady Singham’ candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha said about her AIMIM rival Asaduddin Owaisi in Aap Ki Adalat?

  • India rejects as ‘false, malicious’ London newspaper’s report that RAW had a hand behind the killing of 20 terrorists in Pakistan

  • Congress releases its manifesto, PM Narendra Modi says, we release ‘Sankalp Patra’, not ‘Ghoshna Patra’

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement