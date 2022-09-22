Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 7th pay commission: 'Dearness Allowance order going viral on WhatsApp is fake', says PIB Fact Check.

Highlights PIB declared the 'WhatsApp viral' order fake which is spreading news related to DA

PIB said that Expenditure Dept, Finance Ministry has not given any such orders

More details are awaited

7th pay commission : An order which is in circulation on WhatsApp claimed that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) will be effective from July 1, 2022 is fake, clarifies PIB Fact Check department on their social media platform today.

Also, the Press Bureau of India (PIB), in its fact check, said that the Department of Expenditure and the Finance Ministry has not given any such orders in this direction.

PIB further said that this order is totally fake. More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: DA hike news: Centre likely to raise dearness allowance from THIS date

Latest India News