As PM Modi's desire, India will take lead in 6G, says Telecom Minister day after 5G launch in country

6G technology: Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire to take a global lead in 6G, India will take a lead in the next generation technology.

His comment came a day after India's historic feat to get 5G services in 13 cities. Vaishnaw, after 5G services launch, asserted that in the coming 6 months, 5G services will be available in over 200 cities adding attempts being made to make it available in 80-90 per cent of country in next two years.

"In coming 6 months, 5G services to be available in over 200 cities, attempts being made to make 5G services available in 80-90% of country in next 2 years. BSNL to provide 5G services next year August 15 onwards. 5G too, to be affordable," he added.

Vaishnaw said that BSNL will provide 5G services by next year August 15 onwards mentioning that the ultra high-speed service will be affordable too.

5G will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.

PM Modi launches 5G services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, saying it was a "historic day for 21st century India" and added that the technology will revolutionise the country's telecom sector.

Launching the service at the four-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, Modi spoke about the benefits of 5G in India and how the service will help the country's technological revolution.

He also spoke about key pillars that will support the Digital India movement, including the need for affordable technology and a widespread network.

The Prime Minister stressed on manufacturing of smart phones in India and said how it will ensure a reduction in device costs.

