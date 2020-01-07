48 hrs after violence, JNU VC Jagadesh says 'let's start fresh'

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar described January 5 JNU campus violence as an unfortunate event and appealed everyone to make a fresh start. More than 35 students were injured on Sunday when a masked mob attacked students and professors besides vandalising property.

Speaking on January 5 brutal attack by masked goons inside the JNU campus, Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh said, "The incident that took place on Sunday is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University."

"The registration process has been restarted. Students can register for the winter semester now. Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind," Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said while appealing to students.

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar: The incident that took place on Sunday, Jan 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University pic.twitter.com/4lOLDMgrkN — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Pitching for a new start, Mamidala Jagadesh said, "I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place, have urged all students to come back to campus."

Jagadesh Kumar further added, "some of the students who opposed registration process damaged registration room, attacked me on December 14."

Showing concern on those who were injured in the campus violence, Jagadesh said, "Our heart goes out to all injured students, the incident (violence) is unfortunate."

Meanwhile, the JNUSU has accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP volunteers of attacking the students. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that Left activists were involved in the attack.

"BJP believes in law and order. No worker or leader of BJP can think of such a thing or incite anyone. This is the work of the Communists, the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal."

"The violence in JNU is only part of a conspiracy by opposition parties. I would like to tell them that the students are the future of our country and therefore I will urge Congress leaders and the likes of Arvind Kejriwal (of AAP) to not mislead the students," Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, informed reporters on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ABVP, NSUI workers clash in Ahmedabad, 10 injured | WATCH

ALSO READ: On 'free Kashmir' poster row, this is what Maha CM's son Aaditya Thackeray said