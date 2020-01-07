ABVP, NSUI workers clash in Ahmedabad, 10 injured | WATCH

Image Source : ANI WATCH | ABVP, NSUI workers clash in Ahmedabad, 10 people injured

A clash between ABVP and NSUI workers has been reported in Ahmedabad. The Police have resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. NSUI was protesting near ABVP officer over JNUViolence when clash broke out. Around 10 people injured. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 as a mob of masked miscreants stormed the varsity and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is taking the help of video footage and face recognition system to identify those involved in the violence at JNU. The police is also investigating the claim made by a group called Hindu Raksha Dal of being involved in the violence at the university.

Joint Commissioner Shalini Singh, the Delhi Police officer has been assigned to submit a fact-finding report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The attack triggered protests across the country and the clamour grew for the resignation of the vice chancellor, who is being blamed for inaction during the violence that left 34 people injured.

