On 'free Kashmir' poster row, this is what Maha CM's son Aaditya Thackeray said

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and MLA from Mumbai's Worli Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday responded on the students' protest at Mumbai's Gateway of India where a protester was holding a poster with 'free Kashmir' written on it. Speaking on the controversy, Aaditya Thackeray said there is a need to see her intent.

Interacting with media, Aaditya Thackeray further said, " Apart from that incident look at larger picture, yes we need to see her intent, was it (free Kashmir poster) to remove internet blockade, if it was freeing Kashmir from India then it's wrong. Obviously everyone condemned it, not even other protesters supported it."

Aaditya Thackeray on 'free Kashmir' poster: Apart from that incident look at larger picture,yes we need to see her intent ,was it to remove internet blockade,if it was freeing Kashmir from India then its wrong.Obviously everyone condemned it,not even other protesters supported it pic.twitter.com/OdVTjA3hFV — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

On Monday, a controversial poster reading ‘Free Kashmir’ at a protest in Mumbai created a big row on Twitter. The poster was seen during the protest at the Gateway of India, organised to express solidarity with students and faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were brutally beaten on campus by masked men on Sunday.

#WATCH Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/i7SeImYxCE — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

After the girl carrying poster went viral on social media, Twitter users weren't impressed by the protestor holding the placard and soon 'Free Kashmir' started to trend in India.

Speaking on the controversy, the girl who waved the poster of 'Free Kashmir' released a video saying she is not from Kashmir but is from Maharashtra and is a writer. She also mentioned that she had no wrong intentions behind this act.

In the wake of violence inflicted on students and faculty by members of a masked mob, protests erupted in several campuses across the country, including at Jadavpur University, Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) among others.

ALSO READ: Under fire, Mumbai girl says sorry for 'Free Kashmir' placard

ALSO READ: The girl who raised 'Free Kashmir' poster at Gateway of India, clarifies her act