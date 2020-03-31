448 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event showing symptoms of coronavirus, reveals Kejriwal

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during his daily briefing on the coronavirus spread

At least 448 people who attended the religious gathering organised by Nizamuddin-based Tablighi Jamaat are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in his daily briefing on the outbreak of the infection in the National Capital

The Delhi CM also revealed that 1,107 of those who were present at the congregation, which was held at Nizamuddin Markaz between March 1 and 15, had been sent to a quarantine facility. Kejriwal highlighted that he called upon the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor to file an FIR against the organisers last night itself, for convening such a large event amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

More than 2,000 delegates from different countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia among others, are believed to have attended the event. Twenty-four persons from different Indian states who were present at the event have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nine of the people have succumbed to the coronavirus, including casualties from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

"The organisers of the event have put the lives of entire Delhi and nation at stake," Kejriwal expressed concern.

Delhi on Monday saw its biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases after 24 people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally in the national capital to 87 cases. Across the country, the health ministry on Sunday recorded 1,251 positive cases, resulting in 32 deaths.

