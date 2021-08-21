Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Over 40 kg heroin seized along international border in Punjab.

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning seized around 40.810 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore along the international border with Pakistan in Amritsar district, the officials said.

The seizure was made in the Ramdas sector, around 300 km away from Chandigarh. In the operation, they also seized 90 grams of opium, two plastic pipes from Panjgraian area.

"Proud of SSP Amritsar (Rural), Gulneet Khurana and his team for recovery of over 40 kg heroin from Ramdas sector of Indo-Pak border around 3 am today morning," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a tweet.

He said the operation was conducted on specific inputs generated by Amritsar Police. Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

