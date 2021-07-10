Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Delhi Police seizes heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crore.

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has seized around 350 kilograms of heroin. It was worth over Rs 2,500 crore.

Delhi Police busted a huge international drug syndicate.

Four accused- three from Haryana and one from Delhi have been arrested in the case so far.

This is one of the biggest consignment of drugs to ever be caught by the Delhi Police and one of the largest drug syndicates to be exposed.

The police are investigating an angle of narco-terrorism in the case and further probe of all the suspects is currently underway.

