Image Source : INDIA TV. Heroin worth Rs 7 cr concealed in parcel of bangles seized at Delhi airport.

A courier parcel was intercepted during checking at New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport) in the national capital by Delhi Airport Customs.

During the probe, heroin was recovered in a concealed package of bangles.

The heroin was worth around Rs 7 crore in the international market, a Customs official said.

The consignment was bound for an address at Delhi-NCR coming from one African address.

