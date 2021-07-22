Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, second in 2 days

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, second in 2 days

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2021 10:45 IST
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner,
Image Source : ANI

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, second in 2 days

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday morning. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 7:42 am today," said National Center for Seismology.

This is the second incident of the earthquake in almost 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology. 

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Bikaner

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X