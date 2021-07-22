Follow us on Image Source : ANI Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, second in 2 days

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday morning. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 7:42 am today," said National Center for Seismology.

This is the second incident of the earthquake in almost 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," said the National Centre for Seismology in a tweet.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology.

