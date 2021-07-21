Follow us on Image Source : PTI 5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Rajasthan's Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Bikaner in Rajasthan early Wednesday, National Centre For Seismology said. According to the NCS communication, the earthquake took place at 5:24 AM on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km , Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Initial reports said that there were was no loss of life or property has been recorded so far.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya's West Garo Hills and Ladakh region were also hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 and 3.6 on the Richter scale at 2:10 am and 04:57 am respectively, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today, according to National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Due to the low intensity of the quake, no damage was reported in Meghalaya and Ladakh.

On July 15, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 and Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh," the National Center for Seismology had said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Yavatmal, nearby areas

Latest India News