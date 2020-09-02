Thursday, September 03, 2020
     
  4. 224 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Weibo banned by India so far in 2020: Full list

224 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Weibo banned by India so far in 2020: Full list

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2020 23:21 IST
India on Wednesday banned the popular Chinese mobile gaming app PUBG Mobile and 117 other mobile apps having Chinese links citing security reasons. The government issued a statement on banning a total of 118 apps saying the apps are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Defence of India, the security of the state, and public order. So far in 2020, India has banned a total of 224 apps having China links.

Further, in its statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

Earlier in June, India had banned the popular video making, sharing app TikTok while days after that banned it banned 59 other Chinese apps. Following that, the government again banned 47 light versions of earlier banned 59 Chinese apps. This takes to a total of 224 Chinese apps that have been by India in 2020 amid border tensions with China.    

  1. TikTok
  2. Shareit
  3. Kwai
  4. UC Browser
  5. Baidu map
  6. Shein
  7. Clash of Kings
  8. DU battery saver
  9. Helo
  10. Likee
  11. YouCam makeup
  12. Mi Community
  13. CM Browers
  14. Virus Cleaner
  15. APUS Browser
  16. ROMWE
  17. Club Factory
  18. Newsdog
  19. Beutry Plus
  20. WeChat
  21. UC News
  22. QQ Mail
  23. Weibo 
  24. Xender
  25. QQ Music
  26. QQ Newsfeed
  27. Bigo Live
  28. SelfieCity
  29. Mail Master
  30. Parallel Space
  31. Mi Video Call–Xiaomi
  32. WeSync
  33. ES File Explorer
  34. Viva Video–QU Video Inc
  35. Meitu
  36. Vigo Video
  37. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
  38. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
  39. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
  40. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
  41. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
  42. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
  43. Baidu
  44. Baidu Express Edition
  45. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
  46. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
  47. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  48. CamCard Business
  49. CamCard for Salesforce
  50. CamOCR
  51. InNote
  52. VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
  53. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
  54. WeChat reading
  55. Government WeChat
  56. Small Q brush
  57. Tencent Weiyun
  58. Pitu
  59. WeChat Work
  60. Cyber Hunter
  61. Cyber Hunter Lite
  62. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
  63. Super Mecha Champions
  64. LifeAfter
  65. Dawn of Isles
  66. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
  67. Chess Rush
  68. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
  69. PUBG MOBILE LITE
  70. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  71. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
  72. Dank Tanks
  73. Warpath
  74. Game of Sultans
  75. Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
  76. Smart AppLock (App Protect) 
  77. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
  78. Hide App-Hide Application Icon
  79. AppLock
  80. AppLock Lite
  81. Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  82. ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
  83. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
  84. Music - Mp3 Player
  85. Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  86. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
  87. Cleaner - Phone Booster
  88. Web Browser & Fast Explorer
  89. Video Player All Format for Android
  90. Photo Gallery HD & Editor
  91. Photo Gallery & Album
  92. Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
  93. HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
  94. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
  95. Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
  96. Gallery HD
  97. Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
  98. Web Browser - Secure Explorer
  99. Music player - Audio Player
  100. Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
  101. Lamour Love All Over The World
  102. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
  103. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
  104. MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
  105. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management 
  106. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
  107. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
  108. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
  109. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
  110. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
  111. Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
  112. GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
  113. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
  114. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
  115. Tantan - Date For Real
  116. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
  117. Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
  118. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
  119. Alipay
  120. AlipayHK
  121. Mobile Taobao
  122. Youku
  123. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
  124. Sina News
  125. Netease News 
  126. Penguin FM
  127. Murderous Pursuits 
  128. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology 
  129. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese 
  130. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream 
  131. Little Q Album 
  132. Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
  133. Hi Meitu
  134. Mobile Legends: Pocket
  135. VPN for TikTok
  136. VPN for TikTok
  137. Penguin E-sports Live assistant
  138. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
  139. iPick
  140. Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
  141. Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
  142. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
  143. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
  144. AFK Arena
  145. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
  146. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
  147. Mafia City Yotta Games 
  148. Onmyoji NetEase Games
  149. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
  150. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
  151. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
  152. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
  153. Soul Hunters
  154. Rules of Survival
  155. New Video Status
  156. DU Recorder
  157. Vault- Hide
  158. Cache Cleaner-DU App studio
  159. DU Cleaner
  160. DU Browser
  161. Hago Play With New Friends
  162. Cam Scanner
  163. Clean Master– Cheetah Mobile
  164. Wonder Camera
  165. Photo wonder
  166. We Meet
  167. Sweet Selfie
  168. Baidu Translate
  169. Vmate
  170. QQ International
  171. QQ Security Center
  172. QQ Launcher
  173. U Video
  174. V fly Status Video
  175. Mobile Legends
  176. DU Privacy

Though a total of 224 Chinese apps have been banned by India so far in 2020, the above list mentions only 176 of them as the government did not share the 47 clone versions of 59 apps that it banned earlier.  

