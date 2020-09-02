Govt bans 118 mobile apps including PUBG: Full list

Image Source : INDIA TV Govt bans PUBG, 118 other mobile applications.

In another big development, the Government on Wednesday blocked 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order, Centre informed. The newly 118 banned Chinese mobile apps include PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Work, WeChat Reading, Tencent Weiyun, others.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor Baidu Baidu Express Edition FaceU - Inspire your Beauty ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard Business CamCard for Salesforce CamOCR InNote VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster WeChat reading Government WeChat Small Q brush Tencent Weiyun Pitu WeChat Work Cyber Hunter Cyber Hunter Lite Knives Out-No rules, just fight! Super Mecha Champions LifeAfter Dawn of Isles Ludo World-Ludo Superstar Chess Rush PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik PUBG MOBILE LITE Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon Dank Tanks Warpath Game of Sultans Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos Smart AppLock (App Protect) Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team Hide App-Hide Application Icon AppLock AppLock Lite Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app Music - Mp3 Player Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera Cleaner - Phone Booster Web Browser & Fast Explorer Video Player All Format for Android Photo Gallery HD & Editor Photo Gallery & Album Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer Gallery HD Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer Web Browser - Secure Explorer Music player - Audio Player Video Player - All Format HD Video Player Lamour Love All Over The World Amour- video chat & call all over the world. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor APUS Message Center-Intelligent management LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style Tantan - Date For Real MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles Alipay AlipayHK Mobile Taobao Youku Road of Kings- Endless Glory Sina News Netease News Penguin FM Murderous Pursuits Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream Little Q Album Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords Hi Meitu Mobile Legends: Pocket VPN for TikTok VPN for TikTok Penguin E-sports Live assistant Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices iPick Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie Parallel Space Lite - Dual App "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC MARVEL Super War NetEase Games AFK Arena Creative Destruction NetEase Games Crusaders of Light NetEase Games Mafia City Yotta Games Onmyoji NetEase Games Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games Soul Hunters Rules of Survival

The Information Ministry received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.

Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) hailed the ban 118 Chinese apps

"Banning of 118 more Chinese Apps by Union Government today is a major milestone step against misdeeds of China and will certainly boost the morale of the Country," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Khandelwal said that banning more Chinese Apps other than 59 already banned Chinese apps was all the more necessary as these Apps were always a threat to Country’s safety, security and sovereignty as also for the protection of individual data these apps were accruing through their usages.

