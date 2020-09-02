BREAKING: PUBG Mobile, Baidu among 118 Chinese apps banned in India | FULL LIST

PUBG Mobile BANNED in INDIAThe Ministry of Information & Technology has banned PUBG Mobile game, among 118 Chinese apps in the country. The popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is banned. The game has been banned alongside apps like CamCard, Baidu, Cut Cut, VooV, Tencent Weiyun, Rise of Kingdoms, Zakzak and many more. This comes right after the disputes between India and China start to arise. This is a part of India's Digital Air Strike against China. Earlier, India banned 59 Chinese apps which including the much popular ones like TikTok, CamScanner and more. Soon after, the government also banned another 47 apps in the country.
The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.
The ban on PUBG came as it announced the arrival of a new gaming era with its 1.0 version, along with global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) with a grand prize pool of $2 million (about Rs 15 crore). Earlier, the government barred 47 Chinese apps from operating in the country, which were largely clones of the previously 59 apps banned in June. On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle in Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops.
"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology statement had said. According to the ministry, the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. Other Chinese apps in the banned list were Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE and more.
Here's a complete list of Chinese apps banned in India:
- APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
- APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
- APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
- APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
- APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
- Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
- Baidu
- Baidu Express Edition
- FaceU - Inspire your Beauty
- ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard Business
- CamCard for Salesforce
- CamOCR
- InNote
- VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing
- Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
- WeChat reading
- Government WeChat
- Small Q brush
- Tencent Weiyun
- Pitu
- WeChat Work
- Cyber Hunter
- Cyber Hunter Lite
- Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
- Super Mecha Champions
- LifeAfter
- Dawn of Isles
- Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
- Chess Rush
- PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
- PUBG MOBILE LITE
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
- Dank Tanks
- Warpath
- Game of Sultans
- Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos
- Smart AppLock (App Protect)
- Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
- Hide App-Hide Application Icon
- AppLock
- AppLock Lite
- Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online
- ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
- Music - Mp3 Player
- Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
- Cleaner - Phone Booster
- Web Browser & Fast Explorer
- Video Player All Format for Android
- Photo Gallery HD & Editor
- Photo Gallery & Album
- Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download
- HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
- HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
- Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
- Gallery HD
- Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
- Web Browser - Secure Explorer
- Music player - Audio Player
- Video Player - All Format HD Video Player
- Lamour Love All Over The World
- Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
- MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community
- MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
- APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
- LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
- Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
- Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
- Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
- Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
- GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
- U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
- Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style
- Tantan - Date For Real
- MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
- Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
- Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
- Alipay
- AlipayHK
- Mobile Taobao
- Youku
- Road of Kings- Endless Glory
- Sina News
- Netease News
- Penguin FM
- Murderous Pursuits
- Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
- Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
- HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream
- Little Q Album
- Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords
- Hi Meitu
- Mobile Legends: Pocket
- VPN for TikTok
- VPN for TikTok
- Penguin E-sports Live assistant
- Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
- iPick
- Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
- Parallel Space Lite - Dual App
- "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
- MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
- AFK Arena
- Creative Destruction NetEase Games
- Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
- Mafia City Yotta Games
- Onmyoji NetEase Games
- Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
- Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
- Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
- Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
- Soul Hunters
- Rules of Survival
