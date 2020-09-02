PUBG Mobile banned in India: How to uninstall Chinese app on Android, iOS

Here's how you can uninstall PUBG Mobile on Android, iOS.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that has been among the favourites for many mobile gamers. The game was quite addicting and has been on the news for negative reasons quite a lot of times. Now, the game has been banned in India due to the issues between India and China.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG itself has not been banned. This means you can still play it on your PC or gaming console. However, the mobile version of the game has been banned as it was developed by a Chinese developer, Tencent Games.

As you will not be able to connect to PUBG Mobile servers any more, it is just going to eat up space on your phone. So, here’s how you can get rid of the app on both Android and iPhone.

How to uninstall PUBG Mobile on Android

Open Settings app on your Android smartphone.

Look for Apps or Applications and tap on that.

Find the app named ‘PUBG Mobile’ and click on it.

Tap on the Uninstall icon to get rid of it forever.

How to uninstall PUBG Mobile on iPhone, iPad

Uninstalling an app is relatively easy on an iOS device when compared to Android. In order to uninstall any of the banned, just tap and hold the app until you see a cross icon. Tap the cross icon to get rid of the app from your iPhone or iPad.

