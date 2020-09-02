India in strong position in Finger 4 and 5 after China's provocative actions

Image Source : AP India in a strong position in hill-top areas of Finger 4 and Finger 5 near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against China.

India is in a strong position on in hill-top areas of Finger 4 and Finger 5 near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the presence of more soldiers than Chinese troops after Indian Forces foiled multiple attempts by the Chinese army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC and unilaterally change the status quo. China made unprovoked attempts to transgress into the Indian side on the intervening night of August 29-30, 31 and September 1.

Meanwhile, days after China's provocative actions in Pangong Tso lake area in eastern Ladakh, the situation in the region remained sensitive on Wednesday while army commanders from both sides held another round of talks to defuse tensions, government sources said.

The army of the two countries held Brigade Commander-level talks in Chushul with a focus on bringing down tensions in the Pangong lake area, they said, adding similar dialogue on Monday and Tuesday, each lasting over six hours, did not produce any "tangible outcome".

Sources say India has achieved tactical gains in eastern Ladakh in the last few days by occupying a number of strategically important hill-tops and locations.

On Monday, the Indian Army said the Chinese military carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Tuesday said the Chinese PLA has engaged in "provocative action" again on Monday when the ground commanders of the two sides were holding talks to ease the situation following China's attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong lake area two days back.

