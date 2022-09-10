2,171 cattle found infected with Lumpy skin disease in MP; transportation of bovine animals banned

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2,100 cattle have been found infected with lumpy skin disease in almost 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Highlights 2,100 cattle has been found infected with lumpy skin disease in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed officials cattle being brought into MP from other states be banned

Symptoms of this disease have also been reported in animals in Dhar, Burhanpur, Jhabua.

Approximately, more than 2,100 cattle have been found infected with lumpy skin disease in almost 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, which made the government evoke ban the transportation of bovine animals in the affected parts of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a meeting held on Friday to review the situation arising out of the spread of the disease, directed the officials that the cattle being brought into MP from other states should be banned and that extra precautions should be taken in the adjoining areas of the disease-affected districts. The authorities have already prohibited the transportation of cattle in the areas and districts which are affected.

Officials informed that the major symptoms of this infectious viral disease affecting cattle are fever, nasal and lacrimal discharge, ulcers in the eye, swollen lymph nodes, and a drop in milk production. The disease has been confirmed in Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Indore, and Khandwa districts, they said. The symptoms of this disease have also been reported in animals in Dhar, Burhanpur, and Jhabua, the officials said.

“As many as 2,171 cattle have been affected by this disease across 10 districts of the state. Of these, the health of 1,717 animals has improved. So far 77, 534 animals have been vaccinated," an official said. The outbreak of the disease has been reported in other states of the country as well, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. Since the disease is infectious, it is important to take preventive measures such as proper cleanliness of cowsheds and segregation of healthy animals from infected ones, experts have said.

Also read: Lumpy skin disease: Rajasthan government bans animal fairs

Latest India News