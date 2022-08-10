Let people decide who's tallest leader among Nitish, Mamata and Rahul for 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TMC Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha

Bihar political reshuffle: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Asansol Shatrughan Sinha has said that let people decide the tallest of the tall leaders among Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi, who can be a potential Prime Minister of India in 2024.

Speaking on the recent political developments in Bihar and the breaking of ties between BJP and JD(U), Shatrughan Sinha said that there is no doubt about the acceptability, respectability, and ability of Nitish Kumar, who can be a potential PM candidate for 2024 of a united opposition.

Like we said earlier about Mamata Banerjee, who gave the slogan of 'khela hobe', there won't be any conflict of interest between Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee for a possible PM candidate.

Sinha said that the first step for everyone is to come together.

Speaking about former Congress chief, Shatrughan Sinha said that Rahul Gandhi is going good despite whatsoever the world says.

On being asked who could be possible CM among Nitish, Mamata and Rahul Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha said that let people decide the tallest of all the tall leaders.

He bashed the BJP after Bihar episode saying no alliance partner is now with the saffron party in the entire Hindi belt region.

Further speaking about the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Sinha said the fight is not going to be easy. The opposition is getting ready for a tough competition.

Shatrughan Sinha informed that he had learned from sources that money power was being used to destabilise the regional party in Bihar.

