Nupur Sharma Prophet case: All FIRs against ex-BJP spokesperson to be clubbed, directs Supreme Court

Nupur Sharma Prophet row: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to club and transfer to Delhi police all the FIRs against Nupur Sharma in the Prophet Mohammad remarks case, taking cognizance of the serious threat to the life and security of the former BJP spokesperson.

All the clubbed FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been transferred to Delhi Police for investigation. The Supreme Court said that till the probe is completed, the protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma shall continue in all pending and future FIRs.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who sought the revival of her plea for protection from arrest and clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states over her remarks on the Prophet, earlier told the Supreme Court that she is constantly receiving life threats that cannot be treated as "empty" in view of the incidents at Udaipur and Amravati.

Sharma's comments against the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

