Coimbatore: 19-year-old college girl sets herself on fire in middle of the road

19-year-old college girl sets herself on fire in middle of the road

A 19-year-old girl's college student in Coimbatore has set herself on fire in the middle of the road on Tuesday. The girl was reportedly pursuing B.Com from a private college and was in the second year. As per reports, the incident happened at 5:30 in the morning near Avanashi Road, where she doused herself with petrol and set herself on fire.

As per police reports, the girl came out of her room, she shared with her friends, went to the nearby arterial Avanashi Road and set her self on fire in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The reason for the extreme step was being probed, the police said.

Seeing the girl ablaze, some motorists came to her rescue and rushed her to a hospital, they said. The student sustained 95 per cent burns. She is a resident of Pattukottai in Thanjavur district. A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)