Image Source : PTI 17 people test COVID-19 positive at Delhi BJP office

Seventeen people, including staff and their family members living inside the Delhi BJP office, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. "All the staff members and their families who live on the Delhi BJP office premises were tested through rapid antigen test on Tuesday. Seventeen of them including a guard, a driver and two peons have tested positive," Delhi BJP media cell head Ashok Goel said.

He said all the people who have tested positive were sent to a COVID care centre and the office premises will be thoroughly sanitised on Wednesday.

Four days back, a peon of the Delhi BJP office was tested for COVID-19. He tests results came positive on Monday.

Yesterday, At least 24 MPs tested positive for coronavirus. Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh are among the 24 MPs found infected with the highly infectious disease.

Others who have been detected COVID-19 positive include Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratap Rao Jadav, Janardan Singh, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

The national capital recorded 4,263 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking tally to over 2.25 lakh, with authorities conducting more than 62,000 coronavirus tests.

Thirty-six more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 4,806, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 29,787 from 28,641 the previous day.

Over 62,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital on Monday, authorities said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,770 on Monday.

The bulletin on Tuesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,806 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,25,796.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage