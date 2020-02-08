Image Source : FILE 16-year-old muslim boy wins Bhagwad Gita quiz in Jaipur

A 16-year-old Muslim teenage boy has won the Bhagwad Gita quiz competition organised here by Hare Krishna Mission in association with Akshay Patra Foundation. The two-round quiz show lasted for over six months, that saw participation by over 5,000 students. Abdul Kagzi, a class 9 student left the judges surprised with his apt knowledge on the subject and enormous knowledge on Sanskrit hymns and verses. This year, the theme was 'Knowing Shri Krishna.'

Kagzi said that his liking for Krishna developed while watching a cartoon series, 'Little Krishna' and soon he got the idea how genius was Krishna who could solve all the problems of lives with utter ease.

Thereafter he read a book written by Matura Nath on Krishna.

This student from Ducking senior secondary school would be conferred the prize on Sunday by state minister Pratap Khachriyawas.

Kagzi's father, Abdur Kaleem, runs a grocery shop in his three-storey house at Sanganer in the state capital.

"My father allows me to follow my heart and has never shown any restriction towards any faith and practice. I have been using his mobile to study diverse facets of spiritualism", the winner said.

Kagzi came to Hare Krishna temple for the first time on Friday after being announced as winner and said that he was spellbound to hear when the priest said that they have been chanting the hymns written by renowned poet Raas Khan in this temple.

The first round of quiz was held in September, where around 50 school students appeared for written test on Krishna. Later, around 60 students were shortlisted for interview.

Swami Siddh Swaroop Dasa, head of cultural education services of Hare Krishna Mission, speaking to IANS said that Kagzi lived up to our mission of spreading the great Bharata spirituality message whose values exist in every religion.

The interview panel was delighted to see understanding of Kagzi and hence he was chosen for the top award, Dasa said adding that Hare Krishna Mission has been organising these competitions annually. In fact, our cultural development wing organises several such programmes to ensure youths are connected with our culture and values, he said.

He had heaped praise on the Muslim teen and said that he had earlier participated in two more competitions organised by Hare Krishna mission which included painting completion on Lord Krishna.

His father is also teaching him all good values and is proud to say that his son who earlier won a competition on Quran is now winning this competition on Geeta too, said Dasa.

