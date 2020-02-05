Rajinikanth backs CAA, says not against muslims

CAA not against muslims: Rajnikanth

The actor turned politician Rajnikanth on Wednesday stated that the Central Government's proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not affect the Muslims community in any way. Addressing the media in Chennai, the superstar said that he will be the first one to protest if CAA harms India's Muslim citizens in any way in the future.

He said that the political parties are using students against CAA and that they must speak to elders before joining any protest.

"CAA not against the muslims....Religious, poltical leaders misleading people on CAA," he said.

The actor further stated that NRC is very important for every country to record the number of immigrants from other countries.

On NPR, the actor said it is must to find out who is the citizen and who stays here without documents. ”As far as Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka are concerned, a dual citizenship should be offered to them”.