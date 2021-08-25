16 Afghan evacuees, who landed in Delhi on Tuesday, test Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 16 Afghan evacuees, who landed in Delhi yesterday, test Covid positive

Aghan evacuees test Covid positive: As many as 16 Afghan evacuees, out of 78 who landed in Delhi on Tuesday, have tested Covid positive. All the positive people have been admitted to LNJP Hospital and the rest are quarantined at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, people arriving from Afghanistan have to undergo a "mandatory minimum 14-day institutional quarantine" at the ITBP facility.

"Any person testing positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to dedicated Covid Care Centre or Covid hospital of NCT of Delhi," the memorandum read.

Earlier on Tuesday, 78 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, flew into Delhi from Kabul via Dushanbe on an Air India flight along with three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan received the three copies of the Sikh scripture and the batch of Afghan Sikhs at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Nearly 200 more Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are still stranded in Afghanistan.

These people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul, which is close to the airport, said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum, an organisation coordinating evacuation efforts with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

