13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Friday issued posting and transfer orders for 13 IAS and 4 HCS officers with immediate effect. Among IAS officers, D Suresh has been posted as resident commissioner, of Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, while Rajeev Ranjan goes as commissioner and secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment department, commissioner and secretary of welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes department and commissioner and secretary, Fisheries department, the release said.

Sanjeev Verma has been posted as commissioner, the Rohtak division while Jagdeep Singh has been posted as managing director of Haryana Seeds Development Corporation. Saket Kumar has been posted as Karnal division commissioner while Yashendra Singh who is chief executive of Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board and director, employment has been given additional charge of director, skill development and industrial training, special secretary of skill development and industrial training department, it said.

Narhari Singh Banger goes as director of agriculture while Prashant Panwar has been posted as commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ambala, it said. Neha Singh, has been posted as deputy commissioner, Palwal.

Among Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers, Virender Singh Sehrawat, Satinder Siwach, Pradeep Kumar and Abhay Singh Jangra have been given new posting orders, the release added.

