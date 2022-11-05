Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh government transfers 6 IAS officers in administrative reshuffle.

Uttar Pradesh news : In an administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday (November 4) transferred six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including District Magistrates (DMs) of around five districts. The District Magistrate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency has also been changed.

IAS officer S Raj Lingam has been made the District Magistrate of Varanasi. Till now, Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma was holding the additional charge of District Magistrate.IAS officer Deepa Ranjan has been made District Magistrate of Banda district while Ramesh Ranjan has been appointed as District Magistrate of Kushinagar.

At the same time, DM Banda Anurag Patel was on the waiting list. Earlier, S Raj Lingam was posted as District Magistrate of Kushinagar.

On the other hand, IAS officer Manoj Kumar has been appointed as the District Magistrate of Badaun and Archana Verma has also been made District Magistrate of Hathras district.

(With ANI inputs)

