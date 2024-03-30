Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 10-year-old girl dies after eating her birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl died from a suspected case of food poisoning after celebrating her birthday in Punjab. The incident is reported to have taken place last week in Patiala.

According to reports, the family had ordered a cake online on March 24. They celebrated her birthday. Later in the night, the entire family fell ill. The two younger daughters were the worst affected and began vomiting.

Reports said that the girl asked for water and complained of extreme thirst along with a dry mouth. She later went off to sleep. The younger sibling survived after severe vomiting.

The elder daughter was rushed to a nearby hospital the next morning after her health kept deteriorating. As per reports, she was put on oxygen and underwent an ECG (electrocardiogram), but unfortunately, she couldn’t be saved. She was declared dead soon after. An FIR has been filed against the bakery owner from where the cake was ordered.

ALSO READ | 76 hostel students suffer food poisoning in Greater Noida, hospitalised

ALSO READ | Karnataka: One woman dead, 135 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning