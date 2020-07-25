1-yr of Article 370 repeal: Nadda speaks to Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit

Image Source : FILE 1-yr of Article 370 repeal, says JP Nadda

With just days ahead of the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, which the BJP has planned to celebrate across India with much fan fare, its national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday held a video conference with the office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir party unit, where the matter continues to be sensitive for many residents, particularly in the Valley.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders such as Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina apart from office bearers like Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Rafiq Wani, Sofi Yousuf among others.

The BJP has decided that to mark August 5, when it will be one year of abrogation of contentious Articles 370 and 35A, one national leader each will be present in Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh on that day. They will take part in an event in the three cities of the erstwhile state of J&K, which will be replicated in the two union territories down to the mandal level.

Meanwhile, like other states, BJP leadership in J&K too have been asked to connect with at least 50 social workers in every district of India and articulate the initiatives and government projects sanctioned for the twin UTs -- Ladakh and J&K. Booklets for that purpose are also being published which will be handed over to them.

Sources say, Nadda also paid homage to party workers who were killed in the recent past for their association with the saffron party in the Valley. Recently, a young BJP leader from Bandipora Waseem Bari was assassinated along with his brother and father.

